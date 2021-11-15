2 dead after shooting at park in Haltom City, police say

Police say they responded to reports of gunfire at a basketball court at North Park, located on Denton Highway.

HALTOM CITY, Texas — Two people are dead after a shooting at a park in Haltom City Monday afternoon, police said.

Haltom City police told WFAA they responded to reports of gunfire around 3:30 p.m. at a basketball court at North Park, located at 5220 Denton Highway.

Police said two males, between the ages of 15 and 25, were found dead. They have not yet been identified.

Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately released as the investigation continues. Police said, at this time, they do not believe the victims fired shots.

Police said the park will be closed "until further notice."