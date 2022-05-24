19-year-old dies after being struck by Hunt County deputy's patrol car, officials say

The incident occurred around 9:20 p.m. in the area of County Road 751, according to reports.

HUNT COUNTY, Texas — A 19-year-old man died after being struck by a Hunt County sheriff deputy’s patrol car Monday night, officials said.

The Hunt County Sheriff’s Department said the Texas Department of Public Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time, but the sheriff’s office confirmed the victim’s family has been notified.

The sheriff’s office has not identified the deputy involved or any information concerning the deputy status with the department.