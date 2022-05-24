2-year-old boy hit and killed by vehicle in North Richland Hills, police say

Police said no charges are expected to be filed in the case.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — A two-year-old boy died after getting hit by a vehicle in North Richland Hills on Monday, police said.

Officers responded shortly before 5 p.m. to a report of a child getting struck by a vehicle in the 6100 block of Browning Drive, near Iron Horse Boulevard and Loop 820.

The child was taken to a hospital in critical condition. On Tuesday morning, police announced that the child had died.

After the crash, the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. Police said speed was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, and no charges are expected to be filed.

Police spokesperson Carissa Katekaru said the crash was "sadly a tragic accident," according to investigators.

The child's name has not been released.