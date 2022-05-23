4 killed in wrong-way crash on I-45 southeast of Dallas, police say

Police say a woman driving with two juveniles in the wrong-way vehicle were killed as well as a man driving in the other vehicle.

WILMER, Texas — Four people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 45 southeast of Dallas on Sunday night, police said.

Police on Monday morning were still investigating what led to the crash, which happened around 11:45 p.m. on I-45 in Wilmer.

Wilmer police officials said they got a call from Ferris police at 11:43 p.m. about a wrong-way crash on I-45, just south of Mars Road. A driver was reportedly going north in the southbound lanes and struck another vehicle head-on.

Wilmer police got to the scene a few minutes later.

Police said there was a woman and two juveniles in the wrong-way vehicle, and all three had died at the scene. A man driving the other vehicle was also killed.

The man's vehicle also had two juveniles, who were taken to a hospital, police said. The juveniles were expected to recover.

The names and ages of the victims have not been released.

Two other vehicles were "clipped" in the crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, but no other injuries were reported.

More information about the crash not immediately available Monday morning.