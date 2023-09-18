12-year-old killed, 3 teens injured following UTV crash in Waxahachie, officials say

Troopers say the off-road vehicle ran a stop sign in rural Waxahachie and collided with a pickup truck, ejecting all four occupants of the UTV.

WAXAHACHIE, Texas — A 12-year-old boy was killed and three other teens were seriously injured in a collision between an off-road UTV and a pickup truck Sunday night in Waxahachie, officials say.

Investigators for the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) say the off-road vehicle, identified as a 2008 Can-Am Defender, was traveling westbound on Boz Road approaching the intersection of Greathouse Road. Troopers say a 16-year-old girl was driving with a 12-year-old and two 14-year-olds as passengers.

"It had a stop sign but failed to stop at the stop sign," said DPS Sgt. William Lockridge.

The UTV hit the passenger side of a Ford Ranger pickup truck traveling north on Greathouse, an impact severe enough to set off the air bags in the pickup truck and eject all of the UTV passengers when it rolled. DPS says the 12-year-old boy died at the scene.

Troopers say the 70-year-old driver of the pickup truck, nor his wife, were severely injured. DPS says the pickup driver had the right of way, did not have a stop sign, and is not considered at fault.

Reached by phone the day after the accident, the pickup driver said he wanted to express his condolences to the teens and their families.

As for the UTV, troopers say it is not a street-legal vehicle and that accidents like this are becoming far too common.

"This is something that we're seeing across the state, and it's a very dangerous trend," Lockridge said. "While this is a tragedy, we want to take this as a teaching moment to let people know, these things are fun, they're a lot of fun, but they're not built to be on public roadways."