Three killed, three others critically injured in crash on I-35W in Fort Worth, police say

Police said they are still working to determine which victims were in which vehicles, and what caused the collision that saw both directions of the highway closed.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Three people are dead and three more are in critical condition following a multi-vehicle collision on northbound I-35W in Fort Worth on Monday night, police said.

Fort Worth police said they received a call shortly after 9 p.m. about a minor collision involving two vehicles on the northbound lanes of I-35W between Berry Street and Felix Street in Fort Worth. According to police, after those two vehicles moved to the left shoulder of the highway to assist each other, a truck stopped to further assist the situation, partially blocking the roadway.

An 18-wheeler then collided with the two pulled-over vehicles, and a second 18-wheeler then collided with the truck, police said.

Following the collisions, officials shut down the highway in both directions. The highways were re-opened overnight.

Police said Monday night that it was too early to determine what caused the 18-wheelers to crash into the vehicles, what caused the initial incident that spurred the other collisions or which victims belonged to which vehicles.

Police said they did not know if alcohol was a factor in any of the collisions.