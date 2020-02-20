A man was shot in a road rage incident Wednesday night in Fort Worth, police say.

The man is in stable condition, according to MedStar. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Basket Willow Terrace in north Fort Worth shortly before 8 p.m.

A suspect has not been caught yet, police said.

