FORT WORTH, Texas — Two people are in the hospital after being shot in a school campus parking lot, Fort Worth officials say.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday at the North Crowley Ninth Grade Campus, authorities confirm.

According to Anthony Kirchner, a spokesperson with Crowley Independent School District, the shooting did not happen during a school-sponsored event.

Fort Worth police say the incident occurred after a suspect, who was damaging a car in the parking lot, was confronted.

That same suspect then allegedly shot the two victims, according to detectives.

Police have not released the names or conditions of the victims at this time.

