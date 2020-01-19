ARLINGTON, Texas — A 31-year-old woman was arrested in Louisiana in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Arlington, authorities say.

Arlington police said they were notified Saturday that U.S. Marshals had arrested Leah Franklin on a murder charge.

She is accused of stabbing 30-year-old Antonio Merle to death on Jan. 11.

Franklin remains in the Shreveport Jail while pending extradition back to Tarrant County, according to officials.

Authorities say she is the only suspect in the case.

