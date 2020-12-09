1 person killed, another injured in Arlington motorcycle crash

Officials said the two motorcyclists knew each other and were coworkers.

A 50-year-old man was killed and another person was injured after being involved in a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Around 3 a.m., Arlington police responded to a crash involving two motorcycles near the 3500 block of East Division Street.

According to investigators, the two men were traveling together when the crash occurred. Officials said as the first motorcyclist slowed down for a red light, the second operator struck him from behind, causing both men to be ejected from their motorcycles.

They were both transported to the hospital with injuries.

The motorcyclist who rear-ended the other operator was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The other person is expected to survive, according to police.