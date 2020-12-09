x
Woman found dead in driveway after being shot while driving, Fort Worth police say

Authorities said the woman was driving with her brother when someone fired a shot into their vehicle and struck her. She was later found dead in a driveway.
A woman was found dead in a driveway after being shot Friday and detectives are working to find the suspect, officials said. 

Fort Worth police said around 4:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call near the 8000 block of Summer Stream Drive. 

When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman dead in the driveway with a gunshot wound to her upper torso, according to officials. 

Detectives said the victim and her brother were driving eastbound in the 2700 block of Interstate-20 when someone in a dark-colored vehicle fired at least one shot into the car and struck her.

The victim's name has not been released at this time. 

As of 9:15 a.m. Saturday, police have not released details regarding a possible suspect linked to the case. 

