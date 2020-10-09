Police: Mesquite man killed his mother, sister in murder-suicide

Police said the suspect's wife was able to escape the home to call 911 before hearing gunshots.

A man killed himself after fatally shooting his mother and sister, Mesquite police say.

Around 6 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 600 block of Little Bend. Police said the caller, later identified as the suspect’s wife, told police that a man was inside the home with a handgun.

She said she ran out of the home before hearing sounds of gunfire, officials said.

When officers arrived, they tried to contact the residents inside the home, but there was no response. After forcing their way inside, officers found two dead and one person who had been shot but was still breathing.

Police said during the investigation, evidence indicated that Marcus Vasquez, 32, had shot and killed his mother, 55-year-old Ronda Vasquez, and seriously injured his sister, 29-year-old Rayshell Vasquez, before turning the gun on himself.