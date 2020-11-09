$10,000 reward offered for information in armed robbery of Richardson gun store

The suspects were posing as customers when the forced the gun store owner to the floor at gunpoint, police said.

Updated at 3:52 p.m. with additional information from officials.

A gun store owner was robbed at gunpoint Thursday in Richardson and the suspects took more than 50 handguns, officials say. Now law enforcement is asking for the public's help and offering a $10,000 reward.

The three armed suspects were posing as customers about 3 p.m. at Mike's Gun Room at 1040 E. Belt Line Road when they forced the owner to the floor, police said. They were carrying a duffle bag and allegedly took 53 handguns from the gun counter, police said. A fourth suspect was in the vehicle as a getaway driver, officials said.

Law enforcement officials announced the reward Friday in hopes it will help identify the three suspects, who police say left the scene in a silver Chevrolet Malibu. It has paper tags, three custom wheels and a replacement wheel on the front right side.

During the incident, the owner was armed and shot one of the suspects. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said in a news release.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Richardson Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation is asking for information leading to the identification and or arrest of the suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact ATF at 1-888-ATFTIPS or by sending it to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.