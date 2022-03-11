1 person killed, 2 critically injured in Fort Worth crash, officials say

The crash happened about 10 a.m. and involved four victims, including one fatality and two people who were critically injured, according to MedStar.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are investigating a fatal crash near the Chisholm Trail Parkway in southwest Fort Worth on Friday morning.

The crash happened on Overton Ridge Boulevard at Chisholm Trail Parkway, the tollroad that runs from near downtown through southwest Fort Worth.

MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said the crash involved a victim who was ejected and crews were also working to rescue entrapped victims.

Police said there were four vehicles involved in the crash, but more information about what happened was not released.

Several Fort Worth police officers and firefighters responded to the crash. Police said traffic detectives were heading to the scene to investigate the crash.

Wintry weather was a threat in North Texas on Friday, but it was unclear what the road conditions were when the crash happened.