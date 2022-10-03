Three things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend: Turn up with Dirk, take in a new Disney classic and levitate with Dua Lipa

DALLAS — After COVID forced its cancellation for the last two years, one of the biggest annual events on the Dallas-Fort Worth party calendar is making its comeback this weekend.
Here's a breakdown of three major events you need to know about that are taking place across North Texas this weekend
Saturday
It's official: Our beloved St. Patrick's Day parade is back in Dallas this year! It's bigger than ever, too, so grab your most festive outfit, a green beer and a a gaggle of your besties. You're not gonna wanna miss this! Oh, and making this year extra special? Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki -- No. 41 himself! -- will fittingly serve as the 41st annual event's grand marshal this year. The party... er, parade steps off at 9 o'clock Saturday morning at the intersection of Blackwell Street and Greenville Avenue. The after-parade concert featuring Toadies, 40 Acre Mule and Jake Quillin plus DJs, multiple bars and food trucks will cost you $30 to get into, but the parade itself is free to attend.
Looking for something a little more low-key? After taking a few months off because of inclement weather, the City of Carrollton is once again hosting its super-cute and family-friendly Saturdays on the Square affairs. This month's free offering centers around a screening of the new Disney favorite "Raya and The Last Dragon" -- a fit for everyone, no matter how old you are! Just don't forget your lawn chairs and blankets. Things start rolling at sunset on Saturday, right in Downtown Carrollton.
Sunday
It's giving early quaratine, 2020 tik-tok realness -- and that's kinda the whole point! International pop sensation Dua Lipa is bringing her "The Future Nostalgia" tour to Dallas this weekend, and she'll be sure rock the AAC with some truly disco-kissed moments. She's even bringing some special guests with her in the form of opening acts Caroline Polacheck and Lolo Zouai. Tickets start at around 70 bucks. The show itself starts at 7:30.