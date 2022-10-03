Three things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend: Turn up with Dirk, take in a new Disney classic and levitate with Dua Lipa

From Dallas' official 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade to a headlining Dua Lipa gig at the American Airlines Center, these are the top events across DFW this weekend

DALLAS — After COVID forced its cancellation for the last two years, one of the biggest annual events on the Dallas-Fort Worth party calendar is making its comeback this weekend.

And it's not the only big-deal happening worth having on your radar this weekend.

Looking for a good time that will leave your friends green with envy this weekend?

We got you.

Here's a breakdown of three major events you need to know about that are taking place across North Texas this weekend

Saturday

It's official: Our beloved St. Patrick's Day parade is back in Dallas this year! It's bigger than ever, too, so grab your most festive outfit, a green beer and a a gaggle of your besties. You're not gonna wanna miss this! Oh, and making this year extra special? Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki -- No. 41 himself! -- will fittingly serve as the 41st annual event's grand marshal this year. The party... er, parade steps off at 9 o'clock Saturday morning at the intersection of Blackwell Street and Greenville Avenue. The after-parade concert featuring Toadies, 40 Acre Mule and Jake Quillin plus DJs, multiple bars and food trucks will cost you $30 to get into, but the parade itself is free to attend.

Looking for something a little more low-key? After taking a few months off because of inclement weather, the City of Carrollton is once again hosting its super-cute and family-friendly Saturdays on the Square affairs. This month's free offering centers around a screening of the new Disney favorite "Raya and The Last Dragon" -- a fit for everyone, no matter how old you are! Just don't forget your lawn chairs and blankets. Things start rolling at sunset on Saturday, right in Downtown Carrollton.

Sunday