1 injured following helicopter explosion in McKinney, officials say

MCKINNEY, Texas — One person was injured after a helicopter explosion in McKinney Thursday evening, fire officials say.

The McKinney Fire Department was called to the McKinney National Airport in response to the reported helicopter explosion.

When MFD’s Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting crew arrived on scene, the fire was extinguished.

Witnesses told firefighters that a person was working on the helicopter and tried to lift off, when the helicopter tilted to its side and an explosion occurred, officials said.

The person, who has not been identified, was able to self-evacuate from the helicopter, suffering burns. Crews transported the individual to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.