One dead, two missing after boat overturns at Lake Lavon, officials say

A storm crossed over Lake Lavon on Saturday night and caused a boat with four people onboard to overturn, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.

WYLIE, Texas — One man is dead and two others are still missing after a storm caused a boat to overturn at Lake Lavon on Saturday night, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.

The department said a storm crossed over the lake around 8:45 p.m., which led a boat with four men onboard to overturn.

One man was able to grab ahold of a tree and call 911, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities said the Texas Game Warden was able to rescue that man and learned that three others were still missing.

Crews were unable to locate any of the missing men on Saturday night. The search resumed Sunday morning, and the sheriff's office said the body of one of the men was recovered from the water.

Crews with the sheriff's office, the Wylie and Princeton fire departments and the Game Warden are still searching for the other two men as of late Sunday afternoon.