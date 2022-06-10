Man dies, teen in critical condition after being pulled from North Texas lake

A dive team found the two victims underwater, and crews took them to a hospital.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A 39-year-old man died and a 17-year-old boy was in critical condition after being pulled from Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie on Thursday evening, officials said.

Firefighters had responded about 6:30 p.m. to a report of two possible drownings near the beach area at the lake.

A dive team found the two victims underwater, and crews took them to a hospital. Neither were wearing life vests, officials said.

Shortly before noon Friday, officials said the man had died at the hospital. The teenager remained in critical condition.