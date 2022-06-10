Man dies, teen in critical condition after being pulled from North Texas lake

x
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A 39-year-old man died and a 17-year-old boy was in critical condition after being pulled from Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie on Thursday evening, officials said.

Firefighters had responded about 6:30 p.m. to a report of two possible drownings near the beach area at the lake.

A dive team found the two victims underwater, and crews took them to a hospital. Neither were wearing life vests, officials said.

Shortly before noon Friday, officials said the man had died at the hospital. The teenager remained in critical condition.

Their names have not been released.

