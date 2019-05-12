The first pediatric flu death since 2015 in Tarrant County was confirmed Thursday by health officials.

“Because of the sensitive nature of the information, we can’t share any other details, other than to say that the child had underlying health conditions,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. “The patient tested positive for Influenza B, which is circulating early and predominantly this season."

A graphic released by Tarrant County Public Health shows a rise in flu activity, "trending nearly a month ahead of the previous two years," officials say.

Tarrant County flu season graph

Tarrant County Public Health

The statement urged residents to get flu shots.

“It’s definitely not too late, and the vaccine offers you the best protection against getting the flu," Taneja said.

The death is also the first flu-related death reported in the county this 2019-2020 season.

RELATED: Flu shot is less effective on people who are overweight, researchers say

RELATED: Health advisory issued due to increase of flu cases in Dallas County

RELATED: Family stresses importance of flu shots after adult son’s unexpected death

RELATED: We're coming to work sick. Why?