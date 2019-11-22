DALLAS — A health advisory has been issued in Dallas County due to an increase in cases of the flu, officials say.

The Dallas County Health and Human Service Department issued the advisory Friday.

Health officials say flu activity has been increasing earlier than usual. More than 10% of flu tests have come back positive during the past two weeks, DHHS officials say.

Through Nov. 16 in Dallas County, 36 people have been hospitalized due to the flu, but no deaths have been reported, according to DHHS online reports.

Hospitals say they are also seeing an increase in flu-associated visits and intensive-care hospitalizations.

View additional flu reports here.

