Flu cases surge ahead of Thanksgiving

Influenza A (H3N2) is now the dominant flu variant in the U.S. It hits kids and seniors harder than other strains.

FORT WORTH, Texas — As families prepare to gather around for Thanksgiving, a flu variant that hits kids and seniors the hardest is now the dominant strain in the U.S.

Influenza A(H3N2) is now the dominant flu variant in the U.S., according to the U.S. It comes as the Children's Hospital Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics told the Biden administration that "unprecedented levels" of RSV combined with increasing flu circulation have pushed hospitals across the nation to their breaking point.

Dr. Laura Romano, a hospitalist at Cook Children’s Medical Center, told WFAA that a sharp rise in flu cases has further overwhelmed the hospital system, which was already up against an early RSV surge.

"The flu right now is exploding," Romano said. We don’t know when we’ll hit the peak, how long we’ll be in a peak.”

In the week ending Oct. 29, Cook Children's reported 170 flu cases, but since then, cases have more than tripled to 630 cases in the week ending Nov. 19.

According to data released by Cook Children’s Monday, in the last 24 hours, 487 patients went to the emergency department, which is equivalent to a check-in every two minutes.

Romano worries the spread will worsen after holiday gatherings.

“If you are sick and going to be around vulnerable people like grandparents or vulnerable people, yes, you should wear a mask,” Romano said.

La’Coya Moore, a Dallas resident, is suffering from the flu along with her three children just days before Thanksgiving.

“It's very hard," Moore said.

Her entire family has had the flu twice this season. Moore won’t be able to cook the dinner she hoped to make on Thanksgiving. Her flu symptoms have kept her from work. Without any paid time off, the single mom is worried about making her next rent payment.

“I have to be strong for them, but at night when they’re asleep, I cry," Moore said. “It’s hard... especially having to keep a smile... a brave face for them.”