There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Texas, but several popular North Texas hotspots are taking precautions to mitigate fear as larger crowds start to filter in for Spring Break.

Read on to see what different spots around the area are doing to combat COVID-19. This list will be updated as WFAA gets more responses.

Six Flags

Six Flags will remain open as scheduled. Theme park communications manager Sharon Parker said that Six Flags hs added more anti-bacterial soap and alcohol-based hand sanitizer in the park. They have made sure park employees and guests have access to hand sanitizer in all areas of the park, but especially in restrooms, food locations, and employee break areas.

"The health and safety of our guests and employees is our highest priority," Parker wrote in a news statement to WFAA. "Like other public venues, we continue to monitor the situation and follow guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...We are also encouraging guests and employees to practice good hygiene with frequent and rigorous hand-washing."

Fort Worth Zoo

The Fort Worth Zoo told WFAA it has increased the amount of hand-washing stations to prepare for larger crowds during Spring Break.

In addition, the zoo has stocked the bathrooms with soap, increased the frequency with which employees clean hard surfaces, placed hand sanitizers in various locations around the zoo and has provided hand wipes to zoo employees who interact with the public.

Bathroom signs in the zoo also remind guests of the importance of washing their hands, zoo officials told WFAA.

Great Wolf Lodge

The Great Wolf Lodge said it's taking similar precautions as it does during flu season.

"We began implementing enhanced sanitation measures at our resorts such as more frequent cleansing of public areas with disinfectant solutions, adding hand-sanitation stations and encouraging our guests to partake in more regular and rigorous hand-washing," a statement from the indoor water park said. "The health and safety of our guests and pack is of the utmost importance, and we’ve been closely monitoring official government health department for updates and guidance on this issue."

Perot Museum of Nature and Science

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science told WFAA that its rigorous cleaning standards will ensure a sanitized environment for guests.

"The Museum employs industry leaders from the commercial janitorial field that thoroughly clean the premises three times a day with high-quality, leading-edge products including the medical-grade and highly effective Clorox® Total 360® disinfectant program," a statement from the museum said. "The Museum has also circulated to staff the CDC’s guidelines and recommendations for everyday preventative actions to help inhibit the spread of respiratory diseases."

For more information on the museum's cleanliness standards, click here.

