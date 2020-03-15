This story will be continuously updated as new closures and updated business hours are announced.

In efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to protect their communities, a number of North Texas businesses have announced closures or different business hours.

If you know of any updated business closings or different business hours, please email news8@wfaa.com.

Here a look at some of the latest closures:

NorthPark Center

The mall ha closed the following stores:

Anthropologie – Closed through March 27

– Closed through March 27 Apple – Closed through March 27

– Closed through March 27 Bookmarks – Closed through March 20

– Closed through March 20 Dreamscape at AMC – Closed through March 27

– Closed through March 27 Eileen Fisher – Closed through Sunday, March 28

– Closed through Sunday, March 28 Fossil – Closed through Saturday, March 28

– Closed through Saturday, March 28 Free People – Closed through Friday, March 27

– Closed through Friday, March 27 Outdoor Voices – Closed

– Closed SPANX – Closed through March 31

– Closed through March 31 Steve Madden – Closed through Friday, March 27

– Closed through Friday, March 27 T-Mobile – Closed through March 21

– Closed through March 21 Urban Outfitters – Closed through March 27

– Closed through March 27 Warby Parker – Closed through March 27

To check other modified hours or additional closings at NorthPark, click here.

Away

The luggage startup is closing its stores for at least two weeks starting close of business March 16. It is also delaying the opening of a new store in Dallas.

Lululemon

The athleticwear retailer is closing its stores in North America and Europe, from this Monday through March 27.

Patagonia

The sporting goods retailer closed all of its stores and operations.

Starbucks

The coffee giant has stopped offering any seating at all of its stores nationwide and all of its services will be to-go only as of Sunday, March 15. Read more here.

More on WFAA: