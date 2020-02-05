What D-FW outdoor facilities can I go to during Phase 1 of reopening?

With all outdoor spaces, residents are still advised to practice social distancing and to stay home if they feel sick.

It's expected to be the warmest weekend so far this year in North Texas.

The WFAA weather team predicts highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s to 90s. It won't be record warm, but temperatures will be above normal by 10 to 15 degrees.

And the first part of the week is expected to be warm too. The weather will be perfect to head outside for a walk or to exercise.

It also happens to be the first full weekend of the first phase of reopening Texas.

Under Gov. Greg Abbott's latest order, public swimming pools must remain closed but several outdoor facilities can reopen with certain guidelines in place.

People can engage in outdoor sports, provided that the sports do not include contact with other participants, and no more than four people can play at a time, per the governor's order.

Remember, if you head outside you're still asked to practice social distancing at all times.

Here is a list of places you can head to enjoy the warm weather and sunshine:

Dallas County

Earlier this week, the Dallas Park and Recreation Department announced various outdoor spaces would reopen with some restrictions in place. This includes the following:

Golf courses

Park green space

Tennis courts

Trails

The city’s four dog parks, as well as amenities and facilities located within parks such as, playgrounds and restrooms remain closed.

Open or Closed? Are #DallasPark open or closed? YES... to both! Find all the details on what's open and what is still closed (for now) here: https://bit.ly/2VRvvAp Posted by Dallas Park and Recreation Department on Friday, May 1, 2020

Tarrant County

Beginning May 4, Fort Worth officials will resume some services at the three city golf courses that were eliminated during the COVID-19 crisis.

Fort Worth parks, trails, and open spaces remain open for residents.

Both ZBonz and Fort Woof Dog Parks are closed until further notice. On-leash dogs are allowed to visit nearby parks and trails, officials say.

Collin County

Open space parks and trails in Collin County are open. Residents are strongly encouraged to practice social distancing while spending time outdoors.

In Allen, tennis courts reopened May 1 and The Courses at Watters Creek will resume operations with only four players allowed at one time.

Denton County

As of May 2, the City of Denton has reopened its tennis courts and disc golf courses. No more than four people can be on a tennis court at once, and six feet of social distancing is recommended, officials say.

Tennis Courts Are Open We've got some exciting news Denton! 🎾 All of our tennis courts are OPEN for public play as of Friday afternoon. 🎾Keep in mind that no more than 4 people can be on a court at once, and six feet of social distancing is recommended. Play at your own risk. Parks are cleaned routinely, however, not sanitized. The City of Denton in no way warrants that COVID-19 infection will not occur through participation in our programs or accessing our parks/facilities. Posted by Denton Parks and Rec on Friday, May 1, 2020