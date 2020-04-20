No rink? No problem. Rhythm skaters take the show outside

People who dance on skates have found ways to do what they love while social distancing.

Like most people stuck at home during this pandemic, 24-year-old Dominique Moreland once had a pretty busy life.

However, for the past two months, he's been spinning his wheels, counting down the days until he can get back to spinning his wheels.

Moreland is a rythym skater, which is basically dancing on roller skates. Before coronavirus, a few times a week, he and at least 100 others would go to Forum Roller World in Grand Prairie to skate.

“This is definitely the party spot,” Moreland said. “This is our club."

Skating rinks, though, have been deemed non-essential. So the moment the rink shut down, Moreland went wherever he could: garages, basketball courts or anywhere with a surface smooth enough to skate.

"We're always trying to figure out how we can get our roll on still, so we try to make it as best as we can,” Moreland said.

He's not alone.

Deveja Webb is the best skater in Texas. He earned the honor a couple of years ago.

He's been skating wherever he can, too. Sometimes he even joins Moreland. From a safe distance, of course.

Whenever they skate in public places, like parks, people passing by often stop to watch.

While it's nice to have somewhere to skate, both Moreland and Webb are looking forward to getting back to their spot.

"This is gonna be one big party,” Moreland said. “As soon as they say the rinks are open, it might be a line. The parking lot is definitely gonna be full."