New Globe Life Field COVID-19 vaccine site administers 500 doses at soft launch

The site will start giving out 3,000 vaccines a day starting Friday.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Close to 500 residents received the COVID-19 vaccine at the soft launch of the newest COVID-19 vaccine site at Globe Life Field Wednesday.

It was nowhere as busy as it will be when the site begins full-scale operations on Friday, but even at this speed, people left with smiles on their faces and hope for better days.

“I’ve been praying for this for a long time,” said Dora Palacios, who stayed isolated at home since her grandson’s birthday at the start of the pandemic. “I’ve been hibernating since March 19.”

On Wednesday, Palacios was one of hundreds who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It is exciting,” Phyllis Villalobos said. “I’m grateful.”

Recipients received help with the paperwork, the process, and getting to and from their cars.

“It was very organized, very smooth," Jody Trail said. “I was impressed. I think they could’ve done a lot more people today.”

More people will get their chance soon enough.

Starting Friday, Feb. 26 the site will be open seven days a week, administering about 21,000 vaccines per week, according to the City of Arlington.

The efforts will focus on those 65 or older and those with high-risk health conditions.

People like Palacios, who urges all North Texans to get it too.

“I feel grateful that I got it,” Palacios said. “This is not just our problem. This is the world’s problem, so I knew somebody was going to come up with a vaccination. And sure enough, here we are.”

The site will operate at Globe Life Field for about four weeks, before moving about a half mile down the road to AT&T Stadium.