Help in the fight against COVID-19: Dallas County needs 40,000 volunteers for its vaccine mega center

The volunteer shifts are available weeks in advance and last between 3 and 5.5 hours per shift.

Dallas County needs the help of thousands of volunteers to keep its Fair Park COVID Vaccine Mega Center running smoothly over the next few months.

More than 40,000 volunteer slots through May were open as of 11 a.m. Wednesday on voly.org, the website the county is using to register volunteers.

Volunteers won't be giving out the shots directly (that's a duty reserved for medically-trained volunteers who can sign up here) but they will help direct traffic, handle paperwork and otherwise help people navigate the system to keep things running smoothly.

Shifts are open nearly every day at the same times:

Morning: 7:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Afternoon: 12:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Change over: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Volunteers need to be over the age of 18, will be on their feet most of the day, and likely will work outside, so they should dress accordingly, organizers say. Everyone also must a wear a mask at all times.

To sign up to become a volunteer, those interested will first need to make an account on voly.org. The website will show volunteers the status and schedule of their shifts once they sign up.

Those who volunteer for more than 15 hours will become eligible to receive a vaccine themselves, according to the county's sign-up information. The shots will be provided to volunteers at the end of the day and are not guaranteed, as it will depend on how many doses are left over.

Volunteers who do get the shot will be given a vaccination card themselves and can either receive their second shot via appointment or by volunteering again. Even once volunteers get both doses, organizers say encourage them to continue serving the community, since they will be needed for months to come.