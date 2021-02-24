CVS to expand COVID-19 vaccinations to 47 more pharmacies across Texas this week

About 15 of those CVS locations giving out COVID-19 vaccines will be in Dallas-Fort Worth and another 15 or so in Houston, officials said.

DALLAS — CVS Health is expanding its COVID-19 inoculation operations at pharmacies across Texas this week, including about 15 more pharmacies in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, a spokesperson said.

The vaccines will be available by appointment at 47 more pharmacies across the state starting on Thursday, Feb. 25.

Texans can already register for an appointment at any of the new locations, but they must be in either Phase 1A or 1B of the state's vaccine plan.

People who are eligible can sign up online at CVS.com, through the CVS app or by calling 800-746-7287. The locations will not provide vaccinations to walk-ins.

The 47 additional pharmacies will be sent about 58,500 doses of the vaccine through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, a spokesperson said. Earlier this month, CVS Health first announced it would have vaccine appointments available at 70 locations across the state through the program.

Houston will also have about 15 more locations get the new doses, officials said.

The company expects to expand to more locations as more vaccine supply becomes available.