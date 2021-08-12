Here's a list of North Texas hospitals requiring its staff, vendors to get vaccinated

With the surge of COVID cases and dwindling ICU beds, many health systems are requiring staff to get the vaccine.

TEXAS, USA — With the surges of COVID cases and hospitalizations across the state of Texas, health care systems in D-FW are beginning to require their staff to get the COVID vaccine.

On April 1, 2021, Houston Methodist Hospital became the first in the state to announce a policy requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by June 7, 2021.

In the latest announcement, JPS Health Network in Fort Worth has said its now requiring its more than 7,200 team members to get the COVID vaccine.

JPS Board of Managers Chairman Dr. Charles Webber said that he supports the mandatory vaccines because he believes taking the shot “is the right thing to do.”

There are currently 86 patients being treated at John Peter Smith Hospital with COVID-19, according to a news release.

In the release, JPS did not specify a date when all of its employees with be required to get vaccinated.

Here are the following health care providers mandating vaccines:

Baylor Scott & White Health

Employees and other members associated with Baylor Scott & White must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1.

Vendors, students and contract staff must also receive both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, unless granted an exemption.

Children’s Health

The vaccine requirement for Children's Health will apply to team members, providers, volunteers, students/trainees, as well as vendors and contractors. All employees there will need to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1.

The health group said, to date, more than 80% of its team members are fully vaccinated.

Cook Children’s

Cook Children's Health Care System said all of its more than 8,000 employees will need to be vaccinated even earlier - by noon on Sept. 27.

"Given how close we are to critically-ill children, we know this is the right decision for our system and ultimately our patients," said the system's president and CEO Rick W. Merrill.

Methodist Health System

Methodist Health System says all of its workforces must get vaccinated against COVID by Oct. 1.

The requirement will cover the remainder of employees, including on-campus and remote workers, physicians on staff, volunteers, vendors, students and contract staff.

The first vaccines in North Texas were offered by Methodist in December. Most of the workforce took advantage of the opportunity, Methodist said in the news release.

Once Methodist attains its goal, all full-time employees will receive a $500 bonus. Part-time employees will get $250, the news release said.

Texas Health Resources