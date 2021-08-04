Children's Health announces vaccine requirement for employees, following move by other medical systems

All will need to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1, Children's Health said.

DALLAS — Children’s Health has become the latest health system that will require its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The medical group made the announcement, Wednesday.

"As COVID-19 cases rapidly increase in the community, we believe now is the right time to take the next step in ensuring our patients and team members have the greatest protection against COVID-19," the health system said. "We believe it is our ethical duty to protect them and the nearly 70 percent of our patients who are younger than 12 years old and ineligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The vaccine requirement will apply to team members, providers, volunteers, students/trainees, as well as vendors and contractors. All will need to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1, Children's Health said.

The health group said, to date, more than 80% of its team members are fully vaccinated.

The announcement comes just days after several other major health groups - including Baylor, Scott & White, Methodist Health System and Texas Health Resources - also announced vaccine requirements for their employees.