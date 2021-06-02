Here are COVID-19 vaccine registration events in Dallas County

On Saturday morning, Dallas ISD will hold drive thru registration events at three campuses. Dallas County has also opened a call center that operates 7 days a week.

As local leaders work to get more residents, especially those in minority communities, signed up to be vaccinated, efforts around registration assistance are ramping up.

In addition to the events listed below, Dallas County has opened a bilingual call center to help people register for the vaccine

The call center is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. To reach the center 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639).

Here is a look at upcoming registration events:

Dallas ISD to hold three drive-thru registration clinics

On Saturday morning, three schools in Dallas ISD will host events to assist parents and communities members without internet access to register for the vaccine.

Those locations are:

Oliver W Holmes Humanities/Communications Academy, open 9 a.m. to noon

Skyline High School, open 10 a.m. to noon

Emmett J Conrad High School, open 10 a.m. to noon

For more info, click here.

Doherty Family Fieldhouse at St. Philips School & Community Center, 3021 Colonial Ave. 75215

Monday, Wednesday, Saturday 9 a.m.- 12 noon (beginning Feb. 6)

Saint Luke Community United Church, 5710 E RL Thornton Frwy

Thursdays 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

T.R. Hoover Community Development Center, 5106 Bexar St. 75215

Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Owenwood Farm and Neighbor Space, 1451 John West Rd. 75228

Monday, Wednesday, Friday 1 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Dallas Bethlehem Center, 4410 Leland Ave.

Thursdays 11:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.

The Theta Alpha Foundation, 2413 MLK Blvd. Dallas 75215