Ursuline Academy of Dallas canceled school Wednesday out of precaution due to COVID-19, officials said.
The school posted on its Facebook page around 8:15 a.m. stating a member of its extended school community is "presumed positive" for COVID-19.
Officials say out of an abundance of caution, the campus will remain closed throughout the day and undergo a cleaning.
The school said it will continue to provide updates about when the school will reopen when information becomes available.
