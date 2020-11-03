Ursuline Academy of Dallas canceled school Wednesday out of precaution due to COVID-19, officials said.

The school posted on its Facebook page around 8:15 a.m. stating a member of its extended school community is "presumed positive" for COVID-19.

Officials say out of an abundance of caution, the campus will remain closed throughout the day and undergo a cleaning.

The school said it will continue to provide updates about when the school will reopen when information becomes available.

