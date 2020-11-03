MCKINNEY, Texas — Dr. Kathleen Stokes and her staff had already spent the entire day treating patients. But the end of the day finished up the same way it has all this week: a large conference call with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The one-hour conference calls were initially once a week, then twice a week and finally every day this week. On that call, healthcare personnel are updated on news of the virus.

Primary care doctors across the world are on the front lines of a small, but growing offensive called COVID-19. They see patients every day who are concerned about the virus and describe the flu-like symptoms that ail them.

"This strain is just a nasty son of a gun," said Stokes, a pediatrician in Frisco.

Stokes along with many healthcare personnel were surprised by the confirmed coronavirus cases in Collin County. It just so happens the confirmed cases are in the same city Dr. Stokes has been running her practice for 32 years.

"It took me a long time to become a doctor and I'm not going to throw my hands up and say 'the hell with it'" she said.

Collin County confirmed Tuesday a father, mother, and 3-year-old child have the novel coronavirus. The 3-year-old child may be one of the youngest cases in the country.

Stokes told WFAA the elderly have the highest mortality rate for the virus. Small children carry the second highest mortality rate.

Stokes said she is frustrated with the ongoing confusion over where to send her patients for tests for the virus. She said her patients have been turned away by private testing labs, hospitals and other clinics.

"Some of them are not taking our patients," Stokes said.

Collin County Judge Chris Hill told WFAA about 20 people including family, friends, and coworkers had some exposure to the infected family. They were all told to stay home and stay isolated.

"We don't need people stockpiling toilet paper and water bottles at home," said Hill.

There is enough worry to go around these days. The difference is, doctors like Stokes and her staff return every day to the front lines.

