DENTON, Texas — More than two dozen Denton County residents were placed under required quarantine as health officials anticipate cases of COVID-19 in the area.

“We have several people that have a travel exposure to a place where there is local transmission or to a country that has been under a travel advisory,” said Dr. Matt Richardson, director of Denton County Public Health. “Those individuals, we actually are requiring them to be quarantined. There was a control order issued."

No COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Denton County, but the department expects that to change, Richardson said.

Health officials in Denton County sent samples for testing to labs in Tarrant and Dallas counties.

“We’re not releasing how many because we have no positives, but again that number changes daily,” Richardson said.

With cases expected to occur at some point, the department urges families to limit the potential spread by following the same precautions health officials have been disseminating for weeks, like washing your hands regularly, keeping your distance from others and avoiding travel to places where COVID-19 cases have spiked.

Denton County Public Health is also adding new recommendations on its social media pages, including, getting to know your neighbors, and making a plan to care for those who might be at greater risk for serious complications, like friends and loved ones over the age of 65.

“We really want to protect them because they seem to be bearing the burden of mortality in the U.S. and globally,” Richardson said.

Click here to see the full list of recommendations by the Denton County Public Health Department.

