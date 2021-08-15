Texas Supreme Court blocks new mask orders in Dallas and Bexar counties, upholding Abbott's mask mandate ban

Last week, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins was granted a temporary restraining order against Abbott's ban, allowing him to implement an emergency mask order.

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court granted a major win to Gov. Greg Abbott in both Dallas and Bexar counties Sunday, upholding his executive ban on mask mandates that will nullify new mask orders signed in both regions.

Last week, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins was successfully granted a temporary restraining order against Abbott's mask mandate ban as COVID-19 cases surge.

It paved the way for Jenkins to issue a new countywide mask mandate for public buildings, schools, and businesses that went into effect last Wednesday at midnight.

Alongside Abbott, Attorney General Ken Paxton appealed the decision handed down by Judge Tonya Paker in the 116th Civil District Court in Dallas County.

But the appeal went to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in Dallas, where Democratic justices outnumber Republican justices 11-2.

That appellate court denied both Abbott and Paxton their request to overturn the temporary restraining order.

Paxton then announced he would be taking the fight to the Texas Supreme Court, where all justices are Republican.

JUST IN: Texas Supreme Court sides with @GregAbbott_TX to overturn temporary restraining orders in Bexar and Dallas Counties that blocked his mask mandate ban. (@wfaa)



Read the rulings below: https://t.co/FNLjlLI1qo — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) August 15, 2021

In a petition for a writ of mandamus to the Texas Supreme Court, Paxton’s office said the Texas Disaster Act of 1975 gives the governor power to act as the “‘commander in chief’ of the state’s response to a disaster. Attorneys representing cities and counties that have sued Abbott over his executive order have argued that his orders should not supersede local orders.

Sunday's decision comes a day before most of the Dallas County region heads back to school.

It will block Jenkins' mask mandate until the judge's temporary injunction hearing is complete or comes to a decision.

The same goes for Bexar County.

Jenkins responded Sunday afternoon saying he won't stop working to protect residents within the county.

Tex Supreme Court narrowly ruled, staying only the TRO against Gov. Abbott but allowing the temporary injunction hearing to go forward. We won’t stop working with parents,doctors,schools, business + others to protect you and intend to win that hearing. https://t.co/sQ2Lryo22f — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) August 15, 2021