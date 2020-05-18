Checklist: How Texas bars will operate when they can reopen May 22

The reopening of bars marks the state's second phase of the governor's timeline for the economy.

Bars across Texas may reopen on May 22, Gov. Greg Abbott announced May 18.

Like other businesses that are slowly reopening in Texas amid the coronavirus pandemic, patrons and employees must follow the protocols laid out by the governor. The reopening of bars marks the state's second phase of the governor's timeline for the economy.

Come May 22, here's how bars in Texas must operate:

25% capacity

Customers must be seated at a table. No more than six people may sit at a table

Bar owners must physically block off the bar and remove or block off bar stools so that customers can't sit at the bar or order at the bar

Bar employees must frequently clean and disinfect any regularly touched surfaces such as doorknobs, tables and chairs

Customers must minimize contact with people who don't live with them. Customers and employees must follow social distancing of six feet

Customers and employees are urged to wear face masks and wash their hands

Bars must use disposable menus and must provide single-use condiments and silverware

Tables and chairs must be installed to maintain social distancing and may not be moved

Employees must be screened for COVID-19 daily

A full list of health protocols for bars can be found on the governor's office's website.

During the May 18 press briefing, Abbott announced that all child care programs are able to reopen immediately. Restaurants will be able to start letting in more customers on May 22. A full list of businesses that are able to open, and the guidelines for them, can be found on the governor's website.

