Select retailers at Galleria Dallas will open for retail-to-go on Friday

Non-essential businesses will be allowed to sell items for curbside pickup under Gov. Greg Abbott's recently issued executive order.

The Galleria Dallas has announced its plans to resume retail sales this Friday.

This announcement follows Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that allows non-essential businesses to practice "retail-to-go" beginning April 24, meaning they can sell items that are then picked up curbside.

Galleria Dallas officials say, shoppers who purchase from participating retailers online or via the phone will go through a “rigorous protocol” when picking up their items.

“We are ready to support our retailers who are participating in retail-to-go, but need to make sure we do it safely and in accordance with local government orders,” Galleria Dallas General Manager Angie Freed says.

Shoppers will pick up items from 12 to 6 p.m. in front of the Westin Hotel, Galleria Dallas officials say.

The pick-up process includes the following steps:

Customers will place orders via phone or online with the individual retailer.

Customers will not be allowed to enter the building. They will pull into the drive in front of the Westin Hotel and must remain in their vehicles.

Retail employees will be allowed to enter their stores, retrieve merchandise, and carry it to customer vehicles in the Westin front drive. The employees can place the merchandise in the back seat or trunk of customer vehicles.

Galleria Dallas will mark the retail-to-go pickup location with special signage.

Stores, such as department stores and restaurants, with exterior doors, can establish their own pickup location.

Gov. Abbott announced the start of “retail to-go” for businesses as part of phase one of a plan to slowly reactivate the Texas economy.

Abbott also called for restarting medical facilities to conduct elective procedures this week and reopened state parks on Monday.

Abbott said he would outline further specifics about “retail to go” on April 27.

To view a full list of participating retailers at Galleria Dallas, click here.