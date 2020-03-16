With many schools extending their spring break in efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, many students who rely on school for food are left at risk of not having those meals they need.
But North Texas school districts are putting together plans to ensure that those kids are still receiving breakfast and lunch.
RELATED: LIST: Dallas-Fort Worth schools announce closures over COVID-19 concerns
Here's a list of schools who have released plans for providing meals:
Allen ISD
Allen ISD will provide breakfast and lunch while schools are shut down, and meal service will continue if the district extends its closure.
Breakfast will be available for any Allen ISD student from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be available for pick up from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Here's where students can pick up meals curbside:
Boyd Elementary School
800 Jupiter Road
Roundtree Elementary School
800 E Main Street
Arlington ISD
Arlington ISD will distribute meals at 23 different locations for children 18 years and younger.
The meals will include a packaged lunch and a light breakfast for the next morning.
The meals will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 pm. and children must be present to pick up a meal, though no student ID is required.
There will be a non-meat option offered every day.
Here are the 23 Arlington ISD student meal sites:
- Dipert Career+Technical Center
- Sam Houston High School
- Ferguson Education Center
- Bailey Junior High
- Barnett Junior High
- Boles Junior High
- Nichols Junior. High
- Ousley Junior High
- Shackelford Junior High
- Workman Junior High
- Young Junior High
- Crouch Elementary
- Farrell Elementary
- Knox Elementary
- Larson Elementary
- Miller Elementary
- Pope Elementary
- Sherrod Elementary
- Short Elementary
- Speer Elementary
- Starrett Elementary
- Swift Elementary
- Wood Elementary
Cedar Hill ISD
On Friday, Cedar Hill ISD said it would be offering sack breakfasts and lunches at four locations to anyone under the age of 18.
Those locations are:
- Plummer Elementary (Door #3)
- High Pointe Elementary (Door #1)
- Bessie Coleman Middle School (Door #15)
- Cedar Hill HS (Door #12)
Breakfast will be available from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. These sack meals will be served on weekdays while the district is closed.
Irving ISD
Irving ISD will offer Grab'n'Go lunches for free to students ages 18 and under in a drive-thru style manner. The free lunches will begin on Tuesday, March 24 and last through April 3, with weekday service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the bus drop-off lanes of each school.
Meals can be picked up at:
- Houston, Crockett, Bowie and Lamar middle schools
- Lee and Keyes elementary schools
The district plans to post meal menus to its Facebook page.
Fort Worth ISD
Fort Worth ISD is offering "to go" midday meals at eight different locations Monday through Friday while schools are closed.
The meals will be distributed at the following locations using Fort Worth ISD's new food trucks:
Springdale Elementary School
3207 Hollis St, Fort Worth, TX 76111
10 - 11:30 a.m.
Manual Jara Elementary School
2100 Lincoln Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76164
Noon - 1:30 p.m.
Western Hills Elementary School
2805 Laredo Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76116
10 -- 11:30 a.m.
Hubbard Heights Elementary School
1333 W Spurgeon St, Fort Worth, TX 76115
Noon - 1:30 p.m.
Paul L. Dunbar High School
5700 Ramey Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76112
10 - 11:30 a.m.
Eastern Hills High School
5701 Shelton St, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Noon - 1:30 p.m.
Clifford Davis Elementary School
4300 Campus Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76119
10 - 11:30 a.m.
De Zavala Elementary School
1419 College Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
Keller ISD
Their food services provide will offer meals to kids under the age of 19 at five locations during the closure.
Meals will be served curbside from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, with one for each child in the vehicle.
- Basswood Elementary School (3100 Clay Mountain Trail, Fort Worth, 76137)
- Caprock Elementary School (12301 Grey Twig Drive, Fort Worth, 76244)
- Eagle Ridge Elementary School (4600 Alta Vista Road, Fort Worth, 76244)
- Keller-Harvel Elementary School (635 Norma Lane, Keller, 76248)
- Whitley Road Elementary School (7600 Whitley Road, Watuaga, 76148)
Rockwall ISD
Rockwall ISD said they have made plans to offer free Grab'n'Go lunches and snacks Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Children under 18 years or younger and SPED students will be able to pick up a free lunch.
Parents and kids are asked to remain in their cars.
Pick up locations:
- Rochell Elementary School
- Dobbs Elementary School
