With many schools extending their spring break in efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, many students who rely on school for food are left at risk of not having those meals they need.

But North Texas school districts are putting together plans to ensure that those kids are still receiving breakfast and lunch.

Here's a list of schools who have released plans for providing meals:

Allen ISD

Allen ISD will provide breakfast and lunch while schools are shut down, and meal service will continue if the district extends its closure.

Breakfast will be available for any Allen ISD student from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be available for pick up from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Here's where students can pick up meals curbside:

Boyd Elementary School

800 Jupiter Road

Roundtree Elementary School

800 E Main Street

Arlington ISD

Arlington ISD will distribute meals at 23 different locations for children 18 years and younger.

The meals will include a packaged lunch and a light breakfast for the next morning.

The meals will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 pm. and children must be present to pick up a meal, though no student ID is required.

There will be a non-meat option offered every day.

Here are the 23 Arlington ISD student meal sites:

Dipert Career+Technical Center

Sam Houston High School

Ferguson Education Center

Bailey Junior High

Barnett Junior High

Boles Junior High

Nichols Junior. High

Ousley Junior High

Shackelford Junior High

Workman Junior High

Young Junior High

Crouch Elementary

Farrell Elementary

Knox Elementary

Larson Elementary

Miller Elementary

Pope Elementary

Sherrod Elementary

Short Elementary

Speer Elementary

Starrett Elementary

Swift Elementary

Wood Elementary

Cedar Hill ISD

On Friday, Cedar Hill ISD said it would be offering sack breakfasts and lunches at four locations to anyone under the age of 18.

Those locations are:

Plummer Elementary (Door #3)

High Pointe Elementary (Door #1)

Bessie Coleman Middle School (Door #15)

Cedar Hill HS (Door #12)

Breakfast will be available from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. These sack meals will be served on weekdays while the district is closed.

Irving ISD

Irving ISD will offer Grab'n'Go lunches for free to students ages 18 and under in a drive-thru style manner. The free lunches will begin on Tuesday, March 24 and last through April 3, with weekday service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the bus drop-off lanes of each school.

Meals can be picked up at:

Houston, Crockett, Bowie and Lamar middle schools

Lee and Keyes elementary schools

The district plans to post meal menus to its Facebook page.

Fort Worth ISD

Fort Worth ISD is offering "to go" midday meals at eight different locations Monday through Friday while schools are closed.

The meals will be distributed at the following locations using Fort Worth ISD's new food trucks:

Springdale Elementary School

3207 Hollis St, Fort Worth, TX 76111

10 - 11:30 a.m.

Manual Jara Elementary School

2100 Lincoln Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76164

Noon - 1:30 p.m.

Western Hills Elementary School

2805 Laredo Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76116

10 -- 11:30 a.m.

Hubbard Heights Elementary School

1333 W Spurgeon St, Fort Worth, TX 76115

Noon - 1:30 p.m.

Paul L. Dunbar High School

5700 Ramey Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76112

10 - 11:30 a.m.

Eastern Hills High School

5701 Shelton St, Fort Worth, TX 76112

Noon - 1:30 p.m.

Clifford Davis Elementary School

4300 Campus Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76119

10 - 11:30 a.m.

De Zavala Elementary School

1419 College Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Noon – 1:30 p.m.

Keller ISD

Their food services provide will offer meals to kids under the age of 19 at five locations during the closure.

Meals will be served curbside from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, with one for each child in the vehicle.

Rockwall ISD

Rockwall ISD said they have made plans to offer free Grab'n'Go lunches and snacks Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Children under 18 years or younger and SPED students will be able to pick up a free lunch.

Parents and kids are asked to remain in their cars.

Pick up locations:

Rochell Elementary School

Dobbs Elementary School

