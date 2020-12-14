Rise in COVID-19 deaths: taking a closer look at the numbers in North Texas

Up until, November, Johnson County never had a 14-day average of more than one COVID-19 death a day. Since Nov. 7, that average has remained above one.

Texas and a number of other states across the country are currently dealing with one of their worst stretches of COVID-19 deaths.

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus passed 300,000 Monday, as local officials have reported more than 100 deaths over the past four days in Dallas and Tarrant counties. Dallas County officials called it the deadliest week yet.

Up until November, Johnson County never had a 14-day average of more than one COVID-19 death a day. Since Nov. 7, that average has remained above that mark.

The state's data related to COVID-19 deaths is delayed compared to county data.

For example, while the Texas Department of State Health Services hasn't yet reported that Tarrant County has had a day with at least 20 COVID-19 deaths, county officials reported more than 20 deaths for four consecutive days.

However, not all Texas counties release COVID-19 death statistics or have access to it.

The graphs below are based on statistics that come from the state dashboard.

North Texas

North Texas initially had its worst stretch of COVID-19 deaths from late July going into early August. That record time period has been surpassed in November.

North Texas had its record-high 14-day average of COVID-19 deaths from Nov. 14-27 when the area averaged 37 COVID-19 deaths a day.

In the first part of December, the 14-day average has declined in North Texas. However, the recent rise in deaths happening in D-FW hasn't made it into the state's system yet.

The 25 North Texas counties include Anderson, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Grayson, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Red River, Rockwall, Tarrant, Van Zandt, and Wise.

Dallas County

Dallas County had its worst stretch of COVID-19 deaths in late July, according to state data.

From July 15-28, Dallas county averaged a 14-day record 15 COVID-19 deaths a day.

The 14-day average got as high as 11 from Nov. 10–23 before seeing a slight dip in early December.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County has had similar trends when it comes to COVID-19 statistics as Dallas County.

Tarrant County had a record-high 14-day average of 10 COVID-19 deaths a day from July 18-31.

The closest it has gotten since was when the county averaged eight deaths from Nov. 15-28.

Collin County

Unlike Dallas and Tarrant counties, Collin County didn't have much of a spike in the summer but did have one in November.

Collin County had its record-high 14-day average of COVID-19 deaths from Nov. 17-30 when the county averaged three COVID-19 deaths a day.

Denton County

Of the four largest counties in North Texas, Denton County has seen the most recent spike in COVID-19 deaths, according to state data.

Denton County had its record-high 14-day average of COVID-19 deaths from Nov. 20-Dec. 3 when the county averaged three COVID-19 deaths a day.

The county also had a daily record of seven COVID-19 deaths on Dec. 3.

Ellis County

Ellis County only had a 14-day average of more than one COVID-19 death for a short period in late July and early August.

Through almost all of November, the county remained above this mark, reaching a 14-day average record of about two deaths a day from Nov. 20-Dec. 3.

Johnson County

Johnson County didn't have as much of a summer spike in COVID-19 deaths as Ellis County did. However, the county has also started to see numbers go up in November.

Since Oct. 24-Nov. 6, Johnson County has had a 14-day average of at least one COVID-19 death a day.

Like Denton County, Johnson County also had a daily record of seven COVID-19 deaths. It happened on Nov. 12.

Kaufman County

When looking at COVID-19 deaths in Kaufman County, the 14-day average has been more sporadic than other North Texas counties.