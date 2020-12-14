COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports more than 20 deaths for 4th consecutive day

By age group, most deaths have been in people 65 years and older, health officials say.

Tarrant County reported 1,269 new cases and 22 additional deaths in the county Monday, bringing the county's death toll over 1,000.

There have been 1,014 deaths in the county since tracking began in March. Monday marks the fourth day that health officials have reported 20 or more deaths in Tarrant County. There were 20 on Friday, 25 on Saturday and 20 on Sunday.

More deaths in the county have been in men at 56% compared to women at 46%, according to the county COVID-19 dashboard. By age group, most deaths have been in people 65 years and older.

There have been 120,899 cases since tracking began in March.

What to know about Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Texas

State health officials say 23 Texas sites are expected to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and Tuesday.

Four locations will get doses on Monday, and the other 19 will on Tuesday.

Pfizer is shipping its vaccine directly to the providers via FedEx and UPS, state officials said.

Four facilities are expected to receive doses on Monday, according to the state:

Texas will receive more than 220,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in the first week of distribution, state health officials say.

Those doses will be shipping to 109 hospitals across 34 counties, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Environment services worker is first to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at Methodist Dallas Medical Center

An environment services worker who cleans the emergency room at Methodist Dallas Medical Center was the first person to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, officials said.

The hospital received 5,850 dosages in its first shipment Monday morning.

Teresa Mata, 51, was the first employee to be immunized. The mother of four daughters said she got the vaccine to protect her family at home and at work, the hospital said in a release.

Physicians, nurses, non-clinical staff, and ER staff will be among the first group to receive the vaccine, officials said.