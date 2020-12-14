Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine shipment arrives at Methodist Dallas Medical Center

Frontline staff workers will arrive at 10 a.m. Monday to begin the paperwork process before they receive the vaccine.

This article will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has arrived at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. Hospital officials said the first recipients will arrive at 10 a.m. to begin the paperwork process.

According to the medical center, frontline workers previously signed up in time slots to receive the vaccine.

Methodist Dallas Medical Center is one of four hospitals in Texas that are receiving shipments Monday.

State health officials said 19 more hospitals will get the shipments Tuesday including UT-Southwestern, Parkland Hospital, and Texas Health in Fort Worth.

The remaining 86 hospitals receiving the vaccine will get them over the course of the week, according to state health officials.

Altogether, 220,000 doses will be shipped in Texas in the next week, shipped directly from Pfizer by UPS and FedEx.

Methodist Dallas Medical Center said it has also already received syringes, saline, and other equipment needed to administer the shot.

Methodist Dallas said once the doses arrive, it can begin vaccinating its frontline staff within hours.

However, the hospital said its staff will still follow CDC safety guidelines as it will take a while before 70 to 80% of the public is vaccinated, which is needed for herd immunity.

"Is this room for optimism and excitement? It sure is and we should rejoice in this development but we shouldn’t let down our guard," said Dr. Mark Casanova, President of the Dallas County Medical Society.

Here are the facilities that will receive doses on Monday, according to the state:

Wellness 360 (UTHealth San Antonio), San Antonio

Methodist Dallas Medical Center, Dallas

UTHealth Austin Dell Medical School, Austin

MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston

Seniors who are residents of assisted living centers will also be eligible for the vaccine immediately.