New COVID-19 testing site opens in Dallas' hardest-hit ZIP code

The 75211 ZIP code is home to more COVID-19 cases than anywhere else in Dallas, with positive results at a rate 60 percent greater than the Dallas County average.

DALLAS — A new COVID-19 testing site opened Monday in the middle of a Dallas ZIP code hit harder than any other.

"Science has told us that this spot is a hot spot," said Cassandra Wallace with the Dallas Office of Emergency Management while standing at Mountain View College, the newest testing site in the 75211 ZIP code. "The fact that they're lined up," she said of the steady stream of vehicles arriving at the test location, "tells us that we need testing over here."

The 75211 ZIP code, predominantly Hispanic, is home to essential workers in construction, service industries and healthcare. And, according to the Dallas County Health and Human Services, it's home to more COVID-19 cases than anywhere else in Dallas, with positive results at a rate 60 percent greater than the Dallas County average.

"And we knew this ZIP code was heavy with essential workers," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. Dallas County has been asking for a testing site in this ZIP code since the start of the pandemic. knowing that the people that live here, including undocumented workers, might not have the ability to just stay home as others have been asked to do.

"They're also the people that are out there risking their lives to keep the economy going right now while you and I work from home," said Jenkins. "Just something to remember the next time we're bashing them," he said of reactions some often have toward immigrants and undocumented workers.

The testing site at Mountain View College, operated by the Texas Department of Emergency Management and with the help of a private contractor, promises to get free test results back in two to four days. This week, the testing location is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday.

Next week will have Saturday hours as well.

"Please be tested. You need to know your status," said Jenkins in an appeal to workers. He said the tests won't reveal people's documented status. The tests are by law confidential. And since Dallas is recording roughly 1,000 new infections every day, which makes complete contract tracing extremely difficult, Jenkins says personal knowledge of your COVID-19 status might be the best way to stay safe.

"So there's no reason to not get a free test. It's the best way to protect your community, your family, and of course yourself."