More adults in their 20s have COVID-19 than any other age group in Denton, Collin counties

People in their 20s who have tested positive for COVID-19 have surpassed all other age groups in Collin and Denton counties, according to state health data.

In Denton County, 632 people in their 20s have tested positive out of 1,509 total cases, or 41.8%.

There have been 337 women and 295 men in their 20s who have tested positive. There have been 296 Denton County men in their 40s who have tested positive -- surpassing men in their 20s by one.

In Collin County, 576 people in their 20s have tested positive out of 2,763 cases, or 20.8%. There have been 290 women and 286 men in their 20s who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The next age group following behind is those in their 30s with 500 cases in the county.

On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced an order that required all bars in the state to close except for to-go orders.

"At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars," Abbott said.

Earlier in June, Abbott said that in some counties many people tested positive who were under 30 and "this typically results from people going to bars."

In Dallas and Tarrant counties, the 20s age group is combined with those in their 30s, but data still shows those groups to have a higher case count than others.

In Tarrant County, 39% of cases are in people from ages 25 to 44, the highest of any age group.

In Dallas County, most positive cases have been in the 18 to 40 age range with 45% with more cases reported in that age group during June.

Last week, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said he's concerned with the number of people under 40 who have contracted COVID-19 in June. He said many have been going out to bars or work in the service industry.

"We are beginning to see more spread amongst children in daycare and young people who attend bars or work in the service industries," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a written statement.

"Folks, do we really need to go to a bar right now?" Jenkins asked during a news conference last week. And then added, "Please stay out of the bar."

"A lot of young people are more social, so they're going out with friends," he said.