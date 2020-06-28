COVID-19 updates: VP Mike Pence to visit Dallas Sunday for rally, COVID-19 briefing

Dr. Deborah Birx of the the White House's coronavirus task force will also join the vice president.

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to meet with Gov. Greg Abbott Sunday following a visit to First Baptist Dallas, a well-known megachurch in the city, for a rally.

The two leaders will participate in a briefing on COVID-19 at UT Southwestern Medical Center around 12:30 p.m. before they hold a joint news conference around 1:10 p.m., per a copy of the Vice President's schedule.

Pence, the head of the White House's coronavirus task force, will be joined by Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the task force. Sen. John Cornyn and HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson will also join them on Air Force Two.

The visit comes just days after Abbott began to take measures to roll back the state's reopening phases, including the shut down of bars on Friday and a reduction in restaurant capacity to 50%.

Abbott made the decision to do so as cases and hospitalizations have continued to surge across the state for several weeks, surpassing new highs almost every day.

Dallas County officials reported a record 561 cases Saturday after the county saw 571 hospitalizations Friday. Tarrant County officials announced hospitalizations there had increased by more than 100 people from Thursday to Friday. The two combined make up around 80% of the total hospitalizations in the North Texas area, which had hit 1,248 people on Saturday, according to state officials.

Over the month of June, Tarrant County's hospitals have seen an influx of COVID-19 patients as the number of beds occupied by those with the disease have doubled to about 10% of total hospital patients and about 7% of total beds.

Dallas County officials said the same trend had occurred there, with the number of Dallas County residents with COVID-19 being treated in a hospital having doubled in June.

"I am calling on the Governor to enact a statewide or at least regional masking law, reinstitute ‘Safer at Home’ for a period of 30 days, and close certain indoor businesses where masks cannot be worn 100 percent of the time," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said Saturday when the new case numbers were announced.

WFAA will stream the Vice President's visit to Dallas live online.

Top updates for Sunday, June 28:

Hundreds gather outside hours ahead of Dallas megachurch event with VP

By 8 a.m., a crowd of hundreds of people had gathered in line outside of First Baptist Dallas ahead of Vice President Mike Pence's visit to the church. Pence will visit for its Celebrate Freedom Sunday event that begins at 10:45 a.m.

