Dallas, Tarrant counties report more than 900 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Dallas County health officials reported 570 cases and one death Sunday. Tarrant County reported 393 new cases and one death.

A Fort Worth man in his 50s with underlying health conditions is the latest coronavirus casualty in Tarrant County. In Dallas County, health officials reported the death of an Irving man in his 80s. He did not have underlying health conditions, officials said.

Since tracking began in March, Dallas County has tallied 20,165 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The death toll is 352.

Tarrant County has confirmed 11,476 coronavirus cases since tracking began in March. There have been 225 deaths.

Both counties have also seen a spike in coronavirus hospitalizations, prompting Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins to push for Gov. Greg Abbott to require Texans to wear masks when they leave home.

Businesses started reopening in May after Abbott lifted the statewide stay-at-home order. But, the governor rolled back some of his reopening measures.

On Friday, he ordered the closure of bars. Restaurants are required to reduce indoor dining to 50% by Monday.

The governor and several other Texas leaders met with Vice President Mike Pence and other White House officials during a briefing on the coronavirus response on Sunday.

During a news conference, the governor encouraged people to wear masks and to stay home unless they absolutely must go out.