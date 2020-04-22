Medical City Healthcare opens onsite grocery stores for hospital employees

Medical City Healthcare says the new service is in hopes of providing a safe option for workers to secure grocery items with ease.

Frontline health care employees will now be able to shop for groceries without having to leave work.

On Wednesday, officials announced that seven Medical City Healthcare hospitals in North Texas have opened “mini grocery stores," for staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Medical City Healthcare says the new service is in hopes of providing a safe option for workers to secure grocery items with ease.

Medical City Dallas, Medical City Denton, Medical City Frisco, Medical City Lewisville, Medical City McKinney, Medical City North Hills and Medical City Plano are among the hospitals providing the new shopping service for its staff.

The mini grocery stores include items such as fresh produce, bread, meat, and dairy products.

Workers are able to purchase items a-la-carte or box orders that can be ordered and picked up at the end of their shift, according to the hospital.

Jenifer Tertel, the Medical City Healthcare regional vice president of human resources says providing this option will allow staff to secure food necessities with ease and allows them to spend more time with their families.

"Caring for and protecting our caregivers is an essential part of our emergency response in any situation and I’m proud of our resourceful team for finding innovative ways to support each other," Tertel said.