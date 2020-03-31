North Texas has officially passed the 1,000 mark for positive COVID-19 cases. But more concerning is the spread of cases occurring inside a number of care facilities across the region.

Those cases include 14 cases at one facility and four more — including two deaths — at a second in Dallas County, 12 at an assisted living home in Arlington, and the biggest spread in Denton, where 49 residents and 22 staff have tested positive at a state-assisted living center.

And officials at one of the facilities believe they could have potentially prevented the spread of the disease through their walls if a local hospital had informed them of the positive test results for two residents after they were hospitalized.

It's a problem that's alarming to officials with Heartis Arlington Assisted Living.

A spokesperson said they only learned of the positive results for the disease after one of the resident's family members informed them, several days after the results came back.

Experts told WFAA the lack of communication may have been because hospital officials thought it violated federal medical privacy rules, though the hospital did not return a request for comment.

But under these circumstances, a hospital can share the information with another health care provider, Jeffery Drummond, an expert on medical privacy at the Jackson Walker law firm in Dallas, told WFAA.

On Sunday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins enacted stricter regulations for nursing homes and care facilities, but at the same time advised residents to take their loved ones out of nursing homes if they are able to safely do so as cases have begun to cluster at the facilities.

Top updates for Tuesday, March 31:

Two people have died from COVID-19 at long-term care facilities in Dallas County. There are now four nursing homes with known positive cases across the county.

Plasma from a former COVID-19 patient has been used to treat an infected person for the first time in North Texas, but it will be a few days before doctors know if it worked.

Collin County Commissioners have extended an emergency order for as long as the state emergency declaration stays in effect. But, they also asked the county judge to provide more clarity and direction for the county's approximately 1 million residents.

City of Dallas officials to hold news conference

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and other officials are expected to hold a news conference on the area's response to COVID-19 at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Dallas testing sites change hours

The two testing sites for COVID-19 in Dallas have changed their operating times from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m each day. The sites had previously been open until 8 p.m.

The locations are:

American Airlines Center, Parking Lot E, 2500 Victory Plaza

Ellis Davis Field House, 9191 S Polk St.

To qualify for a test, people must have the following symptoms:

Shortness of breath

Cough

Must show a temperature of 99.6 or higher

Southlake postpones elections

Southlake city officials announced Tuesday they will postpone the May 2 elections for two City Council members and a special bond election.

The elections will either be moved to the Nov. 3 elections or to an alternate earlier date approved by the governor.

Collin County reports 160 total cases

There were 26 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Collin County on Monday night, bringing the county's case total to 160.

There are 112 active cases of the disease in the county, health officials said. 47 people have recovered, 16 have been hospitalized and one person has died since the outbreak began.

