Live COVID-19 updates: Dallas County officials ask people to limit 'unnecessary visits' as daily case count continues to rise

Dallas County is reporting its highest number of new cases yet for the second day in a row, officials said Monday.

There were 237 new cases reported, and three more people have died from the disease. The death toll now sits at 114 people with at least 4,370 cases confirmed in the county. Dallas County does not release data on recoveries.

All three people who died had been hospitalized, according to county officials. One was an Irving man in his 60s, while the other two victims were both Dallas men in their 80s.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted about the new numbers, saying it shows a continuing upward trend in the case count. The county will require reopened businesses to follow Gov. Greg Abbott's reopening recommendations, Jenkins added.

He did not specify further what those requirements would be.

"The local public health community is advising to limit unnecessary visits to stores or group settings and to wear your face covering when you go," Jenkins said.

Top updates for Monday, May 4:

Applications for two new COVID-19 relief programs launched at 9 a.m. for Dallas residents. People who live in the city could be eligible for mortgage or rent assistance, and business owners can apply to qualify for a loan or grant.

After it reopened twice and dozens visited over the weekend, a bar in Fort Worth's Stockyards was shut down by city code enforcement officers.

Are there parallels between coronavirus and climate change? Some experts think so.

Tarrant County reports two more deaths, 40 new cases

Seventy-seven people have now died from COVID-19 in Tarrant County, officials said Monday afternoon.

The two most recent victims were men who had underlying health conditions. One was from Fort Worth and was in his 60s. The other was from Benbrook and was in his 80s.

Officials also reported 40 new cases Monday, bringing the county's total to 2,624. Of those cases, 651 people have recovered.

There are currently at least 198 people hospitalized from COVID-19 in the county, according to official data.

Navy's Blue Angels to fly over North Texas

The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels will fly over Dallas and Fort Worth on Wednesday to honor those working in health care and other essential fields.

The flyover will start at 11 a.m. and last about 35 minutes, Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, said.

The Blue Angels are expected to announce the full schedule on Tuesday, but a representative from the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show said the flight squad would start near McKinney and released a map of the planned route, though they said it could change.

The Blue Angels have been flying over cities across the country as a way to recognize those serving on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response.

The news comes as Texas reports more than 880 deaths from the virus. The state has had at least 32,330 cases reported out of a total of about 407,400 tests. Almost 16,100 people have recovered from the disease an more than 1,500 people remain hospitalized.

Over the weekend, the jets flew over Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Maryland, and Atlanta.

City website overwhelmed by relief program applicants

Applications for two new COVID-19 relief programs from the city of Dallas launched Monday morning and were met with such high demand that the applications crashed the city's website.

"Due to high volume, the online application is experiencing slowness. We are working to get this resolved as quickly as possible. Please try back shortly," a message posted to the website said.

The city has set up a mortgage and rent assistance program for residents and a small business continuity fund for business owners.The applications for both went live at 9 a.m.

Garland ISD holds virtual job fair

Garland Independent School District is holding a job fair virtually on Monday.

Job seekers can interact with campus administrators from the district's 72 schools through Meet and Greet Zoom rooms

More information about the event, including session times for each campus and how to get registered, are on the district's website.

Sessions began at 9 a.m. and run until 4 p.m.

Arlington and Dallas ISDs have also held virtual job fairs as a way to attract new teachers to open positions.

Drive-thru testing site open for first half of week in McKinney

Anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care workers and first responders can sign up to get tested for the disease in McKinney on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, Mayor George Fuller said.

The testing will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. in a Walmart parking lot located at 1721 N. Custer Road.

Those wishing to get tested will need to sign up for an appointment through eTrueNorth at doineedacovid19test.com. When visiting the testing site, bring an appointment confirmation and photo ID.

There will be no out-of-pocket cost to those wishing to get tested.

Dallas ISD leaders to address current issues facing students, parents

Dallas Independent School District Superintendent Michael Hinojosa will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. to discuss pressing matters for students and parents, like graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 and broadband connectivity for students studying at home.

He will also discuss the reopening of schools in the fall, a spokesperson said.

Check back here to watch the news conference live at 11 a.m.

Galleria Dallas to reopen

The Galleria Dallas will begin to reopen Monday, following the lead of other malls in the area like NorthPark and Highland Park Village.

The mall will reopen at 11 a.m. with reduced hours. Its house for now will be Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Everyone in the building will be required to wear a face covering, including employees.

Public settings like the Food Place and Children's Play Place will be temporarily removed or closed.

For a list of the dozens of different retailers and restaurants reopening, click here.

