Here's the state's latest report of COVID cases at North Texas schools so far this semester

The state health department shared school-reported data for the week of Aug. 16 through Aug. 22.

DALLAS — Every week, the state health department is releasing school COVID-19 case data for the previous reporting period. The latest report shows cases increasing in districts in North Texas. The district with the highest number of cases was Frisco ISD with 300 new student cases.

The Department of State Health Services shared the latest report, released on Friday, which refers to cases recorded during the week of Aug. 16 through Aug. 22. Cumulative totals started with cases from Aug. 2 of this year.

"Because data are self-reported by schools, local or publicly available information may be more up to date," the state health department said.

The Texas Education Agency requires school districts to report positive COVID case information to state and local health departments.

Cumulatively across the state, there have been 20,256 positive student cases and 7,488 positive staff cases so far this year.

Additional school districts and campus case information is available here from Texas Health and Human Services.

Districts that suspended in-person classes due to COVID:

Trinity Christian Academy in Willow Park

Trinity Christian Academy in Willow Park said Tuesday that the school saw positive COVID cases among staff almost immediately when in-person activities started this year.

Classes started Aug. 18 and school officials said they had enough substitutes for the first few days, but said it would be hard to do that as there were more cases.

"Our board and administration agreed it best to close operations on our secondary campus the week of August 23," the school said. "This decision was made in order to let things settle down a bit as well as in light of the fact that we knew we were unable to deliver the level of care and educational quality our students deserve."

School will resume next week, said Mike Skaggs, TCA Head of School. The academy is a private school, which is not included in the state's school COVID report.

HEB ISD

Third grade students and their siblings at Meadow Creek Elementary in Bedford are learning online this week to help prevent the spread of COVID, the district said.

The campus "is experiencing a high number of positive test results for COVID-19 in the third grade," the district said.

Meadow Creek Elementary reported 17 cases from Aug. 23 to Aug. 29, according to the district dashboard. The school has an enrollment of 699, as of January 2021.

Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD reported 57 new student cases and six new staff cases to the state for the data period (Aug. 16-22.)

District cumulative total, according to the state:

Total student cases: 90

Total staff cases: 30

Total enrollment as of January 2021: 22,750

Princeton ISD

Smith Elementary School at Princeton ISD will be closed for the remainder of the week to "slow the spread of COVID-19 on that campus," officials said in an email Monday. The school will remain closed until after Labor Day.

As of Tuesday, there were 50 cases of COVID at the school, according to the district's dashboard.

Princeton ISD reported 58 new student cases and eight new staff cases to the state for the data period (Aug. 16-22.)

District cumulative total:

Total student cases: 59

Total staff cases: 16

Total enrollment as of January 2021: 5,959

Data for large districts in North Texas:

Fort Worth ISD

Fort Worth ISD reported 74 new student cases and 36 new staff cases to the state for the data period (Aug. 16-22.)

District cumulative total, according to the state's latest report:

Total student cases: 77

Total staff cases: 95

Total enrollment as of January 2021: 77,074

According to the district's COVID case dashboard on Tuesday, there were 408 students who were either considered an exposure or in quarantine for Monday and Tuesday.

Dallas ISD

The DSHS campus data didn't have new cases from Dallas ISD for the data period, but a spokesperson said the Dallas ISD dashboard is updated daily at 5 p.m.

According to the district dashboard, there have been 1,130 total cases in the district so far this year, which includes 693 student cases. There are 143 cases so far this week.

Frisco ISD

Frisco ISD reported 300 new student cases and 26 new staff cases to the state for the data period.

District cumulative total:

Total student cases: 386

Total staff cases: 65

Total enrollment as of January 2021: 63,758

Each Monday, the district updates its dashboard with data from Aug. 23 through Aug. 29. During that week, there were 518 student cases and 34 staff cases.

Arlington ISD

Arlington ISD reported 199 new student cases and 36 new staff cases to the state for the data period.

District cumulative total:

Total student cases: 238

Total staff cases: 100

Total enrollment as of January 2021: 56,610

Go here to view the district's COVID dashboard. On Tuesday, the district's dashboard said there were 164 active student cases and 18 active staff cases.

Garland ISD

Garland ISD reported 70 new student cases and 9 new staff cases to the state for the data period.

District cumulative total:

Total student cases: 651

Total staff cases: 92

Total enrollment as of January 2021: 53,816

Go here to view the district's COVID dashboard. On Tuesday, the district's dashboard said there were 657 active student cases and 71 active staff cases.

Plano ISD

Plano ISD reported 209 new student cases and 41 new staff cases to the state for the data period.

District cumulative total:

Total student cases: 247

Total staff cases: 61

Total enrollment as of January 2021: 49,933

Go here to view the district's COVID dashboard. On Tuesday, the district's dashboard said there were 435 new student cases and 49 new staff cases for the week ending on Aug. 29.

Lewisville ISD

Plano ISD reported 234 new student cases and 35 new staff cases to the state for the data period.

District cumulative total:

Total student cases: 254

Total staff cases: 40

Total enrollment as of January 2021: 48,957

Go here to view the district's COVID dashboard. On Tuesday, the district's dashboard said there were 109 new cases.

Mesquite ISD

Mesquite ISD reported 208 new student cases and 44 new staff cases to the state for the data period.

District cumulative total:

Total student cases: 251

Total staff cases: 97

Total enrollment as of January 2021: 38,451

Go here to view the district's COVID dashboard. On Tuesday, the district's dashboard said that from Aug. 16 through Aug. 25, there were 195 student cases and 45 staff cases.

Richardson ISD

Richardson ISD reported 123 new student cases and 24 new staff cases to the state for the data period.

District cumulative total:

Total student cases: 163

Total staff cases: 44

Total enrollment as of January 2021: 37,528

Go here to view the district's COVID dashboard. On Tuesday, the district's dashboard said there were 231 active student cases and 28 active staff cases.

Keller ISD

Keller ISD reported 20 new student cases and 15 new staff cases to the state for the data period.

District cumulative total:

Total student cases: 41

Total staff cases: 38