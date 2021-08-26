3rd graders at Meadow Creek in HEB ISD will learn all online to 'help prevent spread of COVID'

The students will learn online starting Friday, Aug. 26 through Friday, Sept. 3, school officials said

BEDFORD, Texas — Third grade students and their siblings at Meadow Creek Elementary in Bedford will all learn online starting Friday to "help prevent the spread of COVID," school officials said Thursday.

The campus "is experiencing a high number of positive test results for COVID-19 in the third grade," said HEB ISD Superintendent Steven A. Chapman in a letter to parents.

For now, students are expected to return to campus on Tuesday, Sept. 7, after the Labor Day holiday.

Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) has also required that siblings in the same household of third grade students must quarantine for the same period of time, Chapman said.

It's not the first district to suspend in-person classes due to a rise in COVID cases. Kemp ISD in Kaufman County canceled classes at all of its campuses for the rest of this week after the first week of school ended with 112 students and 30 staff members testing positive for the virus, according to the superintendent.

HEB ISD shared additional information: